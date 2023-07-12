Teams wrap preliminary softball T20 matches with wins ahead of semifinals Sunday

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A half century from Mervin Higgins was not enough to save Dredgers from defeat at the hands of Strictly Business as they were beaten by 68 runs when they clashed in the men’s division of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T20 competition on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Strictly Business posted 185 for six from their 20 overs. Charles James led the charge with 33 runs while Raymond Leadette and Kim George chipped in with 32 and 31 runs respectively.

Melvin Charles was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with three wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

However, despite a knock of 53 from Higgins, Dredgers fell short at 117 for nine in their allotment of 20 overs. Egbert Francis did the damage with the ball for Strictly Business, claiming four wickets for 17 runs in four overs, while George bagged two wickets in two balls for no runs.

Also in the men’s division, ABDF Warriors defeated 300 by five wickets.

Batting first, 300 posted 149 for six in their 20 overs with Veston Lewis and Kennedy Tonge hitting 43 and 33 runs respectively. There were two wickets each for Tyron Payne and Malique Gerald bowling for the opponents.

Sasha Michael (left) made 31 for Enforcers as they beat Jennings Rockets Mervin Higgins hit a half century in a losing effort for Dredgers

Warriors then reached their target at 151 for six in 17.2 overs. Almoyie Webber top-scored for an even 50 for his half century, while Jeff Lawrence made 35 and Gerald batted not out for 26.

Meanwhile in the women’ division, Flyers made light work of Potters Uprising to win by nine wickets.

Batting first, Uprising were removed for just 37 runs in 8.5 overs. Diane Anthony was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with three wickets for 10 runs while there were two wickets each for Makeda Samuel and Valencia Thomas.

Flyers then eased to 37 for one in just 2.5 overs to comfortably win the match. Samuel top-scored with 32.

In the other women’s match contested Sunday, Enforcers defeated Jennings Rockets by 42 run.

Enforcers posted 139 for seven in their 20 overs with 39 not out from Enrika Matthew, while Sasha Michael added 31. Valarie Isaac was best with the ball for the opponents, snatching three for 38 in three overs.

Rockets were then bowled out for 97 in 18.1 overs with a top score of 28 from Kushana David. There were three wickets each for Gaynell O’Garro (3/20) and Sherilyn Watkins (3/27).

The competitions will enter their semifinal stages next Sunday when in the men’s division, Buckley’s play ABDF Warriors at Powell’s, and Strictly Business toss up against Old Road at Potters. In the women’s division, Bullets face Potters Uprising at Powell’s while Enforcers take on Flyers at Potters.