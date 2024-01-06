Teams win big as over 25 goals scored on one day in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Freeman’s Village Scorpions inflicted a 5-2 beating on neighbours Sea View Farm on Thursday to stay unbeaten and atop the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division.

On a day that saw a total of 27 goals scored in the competition, former national player Roy Gregory led the charge for Scorpions, scoring a hattrick with strikes in minutes 20, 33 and 84 with his last coming from the penalty spot.

Striker Darius Hector had given the Village men a one-nil advantage with a fourth-minute conversion from the spot, while Malik Charles scored in the 59th, also from the penalty spot. For Farm, Chevon Moore scored in minute 12 and Markland Wright netted from the penalty spot in minute 57.

The win lifts Freeman’s Village to 18 points from six showings while Farm remains on 10 points after six showings.

Meanwhile, Tamo FC picked up their fourth win in five showings with a huge 7-1 triumph over Young Warriors at Buckley’s.

The victors were led by Jaheim Grant who scored a hattick, netting in minutes six, 10 and 59. Adonijah Dyett had opened the scoring for Tamo FC in the eighth minute, while Eddie Jeremy (30), Carlus Stephens (74) and Kevin Paul (79) were all on target in the winning effort.

Ajazze Edwards scored the lone goal for Warriors when he struck from the penalty spot in minute 55.

Tamo FC moves to 12 points from five showings while Warriors are still pointless after five showings at the bottom of the standings.

There was a landslide victory as well for Belmont FC who beat Celtics 6-1. Malique Edwards scored a brace for the victors with goals in minutes 60 and 67. There were also goals for Zamaal Keimaja (28), Joshua Blenman (30), Jamal Spencer (44) and Josh Greenidge (90) for the victors. Jodi Joseph scored the lone goal for Celtics in minute 48.

Belmont moves to 16 points from six showings and in the number two slot on the 20-team standings, while Celtics are third from bottom with just three points.

Also, on Thursday, Real Blizzard beat Blackburn Palace 4-1 to move to 10 points from five showings.

Clive Ambrose opened the scoring for the victors in minute 11 before Jamaul Warner made it two-nil in minute 25. Palace pulled a goal back in minute 53 when Sanje Carr struck from the penalty spot but goals from Milique London in minute 58 and Tahari James in minute 63 help Blizzard put the game beyond doubt.

The loss was Palace’s third in six matches as they remain on three points with just three draws and no wins.