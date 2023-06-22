Teams to receive monetary game-day rewards during women’s football competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Teams competing in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) national women’s competition slated to kick off later this month are now in line to receive monetary rewards for winning and drawing matches.

This is according to technical director and former national defender, Sowerby Gomes, who said the initiative is an added incentive as the women return to action for the first time the country recorded a first case of the Covid 19 virus back in 2020.

“What we have added to the league games is that for the winning teams, they will get $500 for each win and for a draw it would be $250, so we’re adding that incentive. The game will be played over 80 minutes duration because a lot of the girls are just coming back. We may look at bringing it to 90 minutes but we must remember that we have quite a number of girls who haven’t played at competition level for the last three years,” he said.

Originally slated to start this Friday with a knockout competition, Gomes revealed that the FA has been forced to postpone it by a week due to circumstances beyond their control.

“We were supposed to be starting on the 23rd of this month; however, we are going to be starting on the 26th because our referees will be having a RAP [Refereeing Assistance Programme] course here in Antigua that will be competed on the 25th, so the referees will be involved in that course.”

Eight teams will battle for top honours in this year’s edition of the tournament. They are Fort Road, Cutting Edge, Trendsetters, FC Aston Villa, All Saints United, Wadadli United FC, Grenades FC and Ottos Tigress.

On June 26, Grenades FC will take on Wadadli United in the first match of the knockout competition at 5pm, while Ottos Tigress will face Cutting Edge in the night’s feature contest at 7pm at the FA’s technical center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Winners of the knockout will take home $5,000 with second placed team pocketing $3,500. The third place finishers will get $2,500.

League winners will be rewarded with a prize money of $9,000, the second $6,000 and third-placed taking home $4,500.

Technical director, Sowerby Gomes