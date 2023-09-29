Teams to play for free in Shugy’s South Side Set the Trend 15 & Under 3X3 Basketball Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Teams competing in the inaugural South Side Set the Trend 15 & Under 3×3 Basketball Tournament set to hoop off on September 30 will do so free of charge.

This was revealed by the chief organiser and community activist, Kelvin “Shugy” Simon, who said the body opted to waive the $10 registration fee per player in an effort to encourage as many teams as possible to get involved.

“After consultation with my team we decided to drop the registration fee, so you come, you sign up, and you play. Cash prize is $500 while individual prizes will be given. The MVP will get a chance to take his family to Hodges Bay for a day pass, or they can go over to Prickly Pear Island where they can relax for the day with everything complimentary, on the house,” he said.

The popular 3×3 basketball concept is a variation of the sport played with teams consisting of only three players, with one backboard and in a half-court setup.

Simon, the United Progressive Party candidate for the pending by-election in that constituency, said there will be additional entertainment for the entire family.

“There will be food and drinks on sale and the community development group will be in charge of that. There will be entertainment with a music system and so on there so it will be just a fun family time and it’s a way to bring back life to the community. I remember as a youngster growing up in the community when the complex [built] and we used to have a lot of activities there like cookouts, pageants, sound clash, tournaments and St Mary’s South need that type of life back,” he said.

In addition to the basketball competition, there will also be a three-point shootout contest. Interested persons can call 781-3369 or 785-7669 for more information.