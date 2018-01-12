Teams take advantage of CBA signing

January 12, 2018

The CBA players take advice from former national coach George Hughes during an exhibition game held Tuesday night at the JSC basketball court.

After three days of workouts at the JSC Sports Complex, all eight of the players who arrived in Antigua to participate in the Central Basketball Association (CBA) Global Opportunities Programme, have been acquired by teams. Four of the 10 Division One teams in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) have signed the CBA players.

Ottos Full Throttle heads the list, signing three of the eight players to include: three guards; Yahshua Perez, Isaac Bragg and Brandon Williams, while former champions, Flyers Basketball signed two players- guard Damarius Smith and forward, Torey Fassette. Newbies, Potters Steelers got in on the action also, signing two forwards; Benny Iko and Joshua Minner.

Former champions, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays signed only one player- guard, Jermaine Bolden. ABBAannounced in November a partnership with the CBA which would allow teams to acquire players currently registered with the US-based organization which facilitates young and rising players hoping to go pro. The players got their first interaction with their respective teams on Wednesday night
