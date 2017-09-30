Teams grouped for President’s Cup

New Story

By Neto Baptiste

A total of 40 teams will compete in the Antigua

and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) President’s Cup which is slated to start on Monday at venues across the island.

The teams, placed in 10 groups of four, will first battle in a round-robin group stage with the top 10 from each group automatically advancing to the next round. The top six second placed teams will also advance to the next round where the 16 teams will play in a knockout format.

Chair of the ABFA’s Competition’s Committee, Gwen Salmon, said the 10 Premier Division teams have been seeded and will be amongst the team’s battling for the winning prize.

“Yes, there are prize monies where the champions will receive $4500 and then you will have the runners up getting $3000, the second runner up will get $1500 and the third runner up $1000. [Wednesday] we started inspection of the venues we are using for these games,” she said.

Defending Premier Division champions Asot’s Arcade Parham is seeded in Group 1 and will face challenges from Willikies, Police and Jennings United.

Former champions, Cool & Smooth Hoppers is in Group 2 alongside John Hughes, JSC Progressors and Mahico Stars while Grenades landed in Group 3 with Hill Top, Guydadli and Bolans.

Former Champions, Cool & Smooth Empire is seeded in Group 4 and will face Young Warriors, 5P’s Wadadli and CPTSA Wings while Bullets is seeded in Group 5 alongside Potters, Real Blizzard and Golden Grove.

With 76 matches scheduled before the completion of the competition, Salmon anticipates an end of October finish.

“The league side of it will end on October 16 and from the 18th and 19th we’ll be playing the playoff. On the 21st and the 22nd we will be in the quarter finals and on the 25th we will play the semifinals and the finals will be played on the 29th at the ARG,” she said.

Tryum is the seeded team in Group 6 and they will play against Freeman’s Village, Pares and Sea View Farm while

Group 7 is headed by SAP who will battle against Fort Road, Westham and Urlings.

