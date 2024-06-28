Teams get close wins in Over 40 basketball competition

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Black Clippers, Davis Basketball Academy and Pacemakers in Over 40 Super League basketball competition being held at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing on Wednesday, Black Clippers edged Rum-U-Los by a 53-49 margin with Jules Frederick and Jason Phillip leading the charge with 22 and 15 points respectively for the victors. Veteran Marlon “Buju” Charles, top-scored for Rum-U-Los with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Davis Basketball Academy clocked a 33-30 triumph over Degwa All White also at JSC. The victors were led by veteran Mahijah Davis with 11 points. Ndegwa Malone top-scored for All White with 12 points.

The other scheduled encounter between Cleaners and Da Pacemakers did not materialise after Cleaners could not field a team at start time.