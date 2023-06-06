Teams enjoy mixed results in national netball league

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Action continued in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) national league over the weekend with matches staged across several divisions at the YMCA Sports Complex.

On Sunday, Black Lightning B defeated East Side Stingers 11-8 when they met in the A Division. Goal shoot Jernecia Farrell led the way for Black Lightning with seven of 17 attempts, while goal attack Bryana Baptiste netted four of 11 attempts. For East Side, Sonya Drew picked up of seven attempts while Te’Kiah Minott hit seven of her 15 tries.

Meanwhile, there was victory for Black Lightning B on Saturday when they bettered Black Lightning Under-16 by an 8-3 margin. For the B team, Bryana Baptiste picked up four of nine attempts while Atteisha Thomas added four of her seven attempts to the tally.

Azalia Simon was on target for the Under-16s with three of her eight attempts.

There was victory as well for Old Road when they beat Black Lightning B by a 12-7 margin.

Joy Shaw led the way for the victors with 11 of 16 attempts while Kenisha Oscar sank one of her three attempts. For Black Lightning, Bryana Baptiste made good on four of her nine attempts with Atteisha Thomas hitting three of 13 attempts.

There was more success for Old Road on Saturday when their B team defeated Defante Stingers 16-13. For Old Road, Karel Knight sank a game-high 13 of 21 attempts while Kadisha Henry enjoyed a perfect run, hitting all three of her attempts.

For Defante B, Jahlika Pascal scored four from 12 attempts, Iszarea Lloyd picked up three of 11 attempts, Zhanira Pereira hit five of seven and Deniah Henry picked up one of her six attempts.

In the other match contested Saturday, Assassins beat Black Lightning 32-13 in the A Division.

Tyea Ladoo was on target for Assassins with 18 of her 28 attempts, Kizzy Hughes netted five from 10 attempts, Tashana Bloomfield sank six from 10 attempts and Shernice Henry picked up a perfect three of three attempts. Karol Carlton led the charge for Black Lightning with nine of 16 attempts while Lorelei Lapps contributed with four of eight attempts.