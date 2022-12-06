Teams crowned champions on final day of Rhea Jarvis Nations League football competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A number of the country’s football academies were crowned champions in the Rhea Jarvis Nations League as the competition climaxed over the weekend with several championship fixtures at the North Coast playing field located in Mount Pleasant.

CPTSA Wings were winners of the top division, claiming the under-13 title with a 3-1 victory over North Coast FC. Joshua Lake scored twice while Joshua James scored the other goal. James finished the completion as the top scorer with nine strikes. Taji Wright scored the lone goal for North Coast.

Also in the under-13 division, Crashing Ballers grabbed a third place finish with a 6-0 victory over Young Warriors. Malique Whyte and Kimarli Benjamin both scored twice while Tafari Looby and Lebron Jarvis both scored once.

Meanwhile, in the under-10 division, North Coast FC walked away with the top prize after beating Pigotts FC 4-0. Christopher Walter scored twice with single conversions from Dylan Raybone and Layland Powell.

In the third place contest, leading scorer in the under-10 division, Tiquan Samuel scored a hattrick to carry his tally to nine and lead Grays Green FC past CPTSA wings by a 3-1 margin. Zuriel Archibald scored the lone goal for Wings.

North Coast FC were also dominant in the under-8 division with a 1-0 triumph over Pigotts FC. Zane Williams scored the decisive goal of the match to help North Coast lift the title. Aziel Zacariah and Caleb Holder, both of North Coast FC, finished as joint top scorers with three goals each.

In the under-6 division, Pigotts FC outshot CPTSA Wings 2-0 to win the trophy. Mikael Michael was on target for Pigotts with one goal, while an own-goal accounted for their other conversion. Neymar Henry of CPTSA Wings topped the scoring with six goals.

North Coast FC grabbed a third place finish with a 1-0 triumph over Young Warriors. Firas Bitar scored the only goal of the match.