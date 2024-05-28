Teams boycott Parish League matches over inclusion of Liberta Blackhawks team

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Parish League teams boycotted scheduled matches in the Sir Curtly Ambrose Limited Overs competition on Saturday in an apparent protest over the inclusion of the Liberta Blackhawks on the schedule.

Reports indicate that at least three teams opted not to show for scheduled fixtures, claiming that Blackhawks’ inclusion breached a competition rule, which indicates that no team should feature more than three first class players.

President of the Liberta Sports Club and former West Indies fast bowler Kenneth “Flipper” Benjamin said the body approached the organiser of the tournament, Taddy Arrindell, from the standpoint that the first class season is now completed meaning that players are no longer registered in the ABCA leagues.

“Taddy had called us some time ago about Thursday League because we normally play in the Thursday League sometimes and so we had said to him that ABCA cricket would be finished so we could play in the [Sir Curtly Ambrose Limited Overs], and he said yes. We told him that when he is doing the registration to use the same names and we asked him how much we have to pay and we were not thinking about rules and all of that, we just asked him as he is the coordinator. He called me back and said that because it is a new competition and the ABCA cricket is finished, he will have to change the rules because only three first class players can play in Parish League teams. He said he would have to change it so all the teams can play whoever they want to play,” he said.

Reports are that members of the Parish League organising committee are set to meet with teams on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Benjamin said the intention was to use the opportunity to expose young players, including some from other teams.

“We even went to Bethesda and said to them that they have a lot of youngsters and the [ABCA] season is done, why don’t you let them come and play with us and our youngsters and we put a team in Parish League? So that was done and we registered four or five of the young guys from Bethesda.

Karima Gore and so on already decided he would bat at 10 or 11 based on the situation just to guide the team, while Jimbo [Rahkeem Cornwall] already said he only wants to play against Masters because he wants to play against Dicky Bird [Elvis Weaver]. Ian Gore and Polo [Wilden Cornwall] plays for Seatons so they have a little banter going. It wasn’t about putting in no team to try and bang off [beat up] no [young players] because it’s all youngsters that will play,” he said.

On Saturday, Stingray City were scheduled to face Freetown at Seatons, Mahico were to face Liberta Blackhawks at Clare Hall, while Sea View Farm were to take on Masters. Matches on Sunday were postponed due to rain.