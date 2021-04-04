TEAM ANTIGUA PAIRS DONATES OVER 10,000 USD TO LOCAL CHARITY

Atlantic Rowers, Joseph Nunes and Travis Weste have officially donated the proceeds from their event to the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown.
The Club said it received USD $10,305 dollars from the pair, who rowed 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic to raise funds for the charity organisation.
This was done through the sale of T-shirts and Rash Guards, along with donations from sponsors.
It took the men 47 days, 6 hours, and 57 minutes to row from La Gomera, Spain to English Harbour, Antigua during the 2020 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
The Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown plans to utilize a part of the funds raised, to purchase equipment to support the efforts of Antigua and Barbuda Search and Rescue (ABSR), which is a voluntary organization dedicated to saving lives in Antigua and Barbuda and the surrounding waters.
Funds raised would also be used to support other Rotary Sundown local community projects.