Team Antigua Island Girls to be considered for national honours

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Christal Clashing,Kevinia Francis, and Samara Emmanuel — who comprise Team Antigua Island Girls – could be set for greater national recognition after the Cabinet approved plans to submit their names to the National Honours Committee on Wednesday.

The all-female team braved a 2,800-nautical mile stretch of the Pacific Ocean in a battle of stamina, wits and athletic skill to complete what was dubbed the ‘world’s toughest row’ in 41 days, seven hours and five minutes.

Their journey from California to Hawaii across the waves was tracked by residents across the country.

Yesterday, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, gave brief comments about the decision.

“The Cabinet applauded these three brave and bold women for having sailed for the second time across another ocean and the Cabinet made it very clear it would indeed bring to the attention of the Honours Committee the actions of these brave citizens,” he said.

The trio, along with Elvira Bell, previously rowed across the Atlantic Ocean in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in 2018, from the Canary Islands to Antigua — more than 3,000 miles of water.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the team posted on social media detailing their experiences as they traversed the final miles of their voyage.

A long story, a true story, our story

Early Saturday, with just about 50 nautical miles to go, there was good wind-and-wave action, and we were pushing three knots. Our ETA at that time was between midnight and 2am Sunday.

Then the seas said #workfuum.

Let us interject something about the Pacific Ocean. Yo! It is wild at nights. It plays mind games and messes with you deliberately. What an angry ocean! Thankfully, daybreak and the sun calm the seas.

Anyway, that last night, the ocean threw everything at us—headwinds, currents, squall after squall after squall after squall, just everything, making those final miles the longest and the hardest.

We needed to go south but the elements—wind, currents, rain—pushed us north, and we just couldn’t turn down. Now understand that if we stayed north, we would miss the entrance to Hanalei Bay and essentially blow the race.

The race organisers were on standby to tow us in. Tow who? Kevinia kept saying “me nar do no row of shame. We’ve come too far to not finish the race”.

Despite a little over 40 days at sea, fatigue, and wear and tear on our bodies, we dug deeper, sang songs to fuel our spirits—Antiguan soca from CP, Drastic, Tian and others—and we rowed three-up for about 14 hours non-stop to get to the end.

Ian from Atlantic Campaigns told us at one point that if we couldn’t get south, they were going to send the Coast Guard. At daybreak and with the conditions improving, we were getting back on course, but the race organisers said they were still going to send their boat. If we were safe and on course, they would leave us alone. If not, they were going to pull us to the harbour.

Pull Team Antigua Island Girls? ‘With the blood of Vivi inside us?’

Look, we were 15 miles out at that point, and the boat needed an hour to get to us. We determined that we were going to row and be at 10 miles when they got to us.

When the boat came, we had seven miles to go, and we were on course. We were hungry, dehydrated, fatigued, singing soca, and rowing hard towards the finish line. That support boat left us alone.

Then canoeists from the Hanalei Canoe Club came out to meet us when we were still a distance away. They sang us a Hawaiian blessing and other songs. They circled us, waving our flag, shouting support and affirmations. This boosted our spirits and strengthened our resolve. It was beyond nice; it was touching and motivating.

We just kept rowing, and then, finally, we crossed the finish line.

The different emotions converged together, and our first words were a combination of ‘thank God’ and ‘finally.”

Since arriving, we’ve dealt with mandatory matters, fraternised with the other rowers, joined the welcome for arriving teams, and no, we haven’t really slept yet. We’re running on adrenalin and are well advised that the crash is just about here.

Thank you all for the love and support.

Team Antigua Island Girls are raising money for a home for girls in conflict with the law. Details of how to donate can be found on their Facebook page.