Team Antigua Island Girls honoured with prestigious Forerunner Award in Washington DC

In a remarkable recognition of their extraordinary achievements, the Antigua Island Girls rowing team, consisting of Christal Clashing, Kevinia Francis, and Samara Emanuel, received the prestigious Forerunner Award at the Caribbean-American Heritage Awards, hosted by the Institute of Caribbean Studies.

The ceremony, held in Washington DC on November 18, marked a significant milestone as the team was celebrated for their unparalleled accomplishment in rowing in two oceans.

The Antigua Island Girls stand out as the only Caribbean-origin recipients not based in the United States, underscoring the international scope and impact of their feat.

The award was presented by Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, who declared: “The Antigua Island Girls, with every stroke across the treacherous waters, have carved their names in the annals of history.”

The Ambassador further remarked that “their journey represents much more than a physical crossing of Oceans; it is a testament to the power of determination, teamwork and dreams relentlessly pursued”.

The Forerunner Award, bestowed by the Institute of Caribbean Studies, recognises individuals or groups who achieve the extraordinary – feats that are not only uncommon and unusual, but may never be replicated. It is an accolade reserved for those whose work bears national, international, or historic significance.

This year’s award coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Institute, celebrated at a grand gala attended by hundreds of high achievers from the Caribbean community in the United States.