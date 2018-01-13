Team Antigua Atlantic Rowers comes in second but still breaks record

Shaken, haggard and exhausted, Eli Fuller, John Watt, Nico Pshoyos and Scott Potter rowed into English Harbour this morning after 30 days on the Atlantic.

Team Antigua – Atlantic Rowers arrived to a roaring welcome of family and friends as well as hundreds of onlookers who went out to receive and congratulate them.

Team Captain, Eli Fuller was at a loss for words when he spoke to OBSERVER media.





Team member Nico Pshoyos, said the “ground never felt so good”. He thanked all those in the country and abroad who had followed the journey, donated to the cause and sent prayers for him and the team.





Team Antigua broke a previous record of 35 days by arriving in 30 days despite coming in second behind the Four Oarsmen. On arrival, the Antiguan quartet was also greeted by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Prime Minister Gaston Browne.