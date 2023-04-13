Team Antigua and Barbuda returns from Carifta Track and Field Championships

- Advertisement -

Members of the Antigua and Barbuda Carifta Track and Field team returned home on Tuesday following four days of competition in the Bahamas.

Amongst them were long jump gold medalist Gerilin Barnes and boys’ under-17 javelin silver medalist, Maliek Francis who won the country’s only medals at the event.

Long jump gold medallist Gerilin Barnes (right) and boys’ under-17 javelin silver medallist Maliek Francis (left) won medals for Antigua and Barbuda Members of Team Antigua and Barbuda arrived from the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon following four days of competition at the Carifta Games (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

Also, Naomi McDonald came close to a third place finish when registering a throw of 13.06 meters to finish fourth in the girls’ under-17 shot-put event.

Squad: U-17 Girls: Naomi McDonald (shot put), Gerlin Barnes (long jump); U-17 Boys: Kasiya Daley (100,200,4×100), Cleon Joseph (100, 200, 4×100), Juda Ash (4X100),Rhyce Joseph (4X100) Maliek Francis (javelin): U-20 Girls: LaNica Locker (100, 200, 4X100), Geolyna Dowdye (100, 200, 4X100), Alyssa Dyett (triple jump, 4X100), Janisha Spencer: U-20 Boys: Craig Pendergast (400 hurdles), Ajani Daley (100, 200), Dwayne Fleming (100, 200).

The team was coached by Kesswin Anthony, Jamille Nelson (assistant coach) and Sonia Williams (assistant coach/female chaperone).