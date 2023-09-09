Teachers Union to keep pressure on Ministry of Education to meet its obligations

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (ABUT) is reporting a smooth start to the school year but is determined to keep pressure on the Ministry of Education to make necessary improvements and fulfill its obligations to educators in the coming year.

ABUT is hoping to close the negotiations of the collective bargaining agreement which outlines the demands that they made to ensure a safe and impactful working environment.

The Union’s President, Casroy Charles, said critical elements of the agreement like 24-hour school security is still lacking, but he hopes that these and other requests will be fulfilled as promised.

As for the agreement itself, Charles is looking forward to having those documents signed by December 2023.

Sharon Kelsick, the Union’s General Secretary, said that while they continue to dialogue with the ministry to ensure that teachers receive the benefits they are owed, she warned that they will act within the legal parameters of the law when necessary.

“The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers will encourage its teachers to do whatever is within their legal rights to ensure that the ministry and the government make the changes that are needed,” she said.

With around 20 teachers awaiting retroactive pay for 2022, Kelsick said the union is generally satisfied with the improvements so far. She said they are monitoring progress with lighting and fencing to ensure the ministry fulfils its obligations for school security.

“One of the things I think we need to work on is how we monitor and evaluate the processes and the things that we put in place to ensure that they continue to work. And so, we have committed to our members that we will monitor the progress and we will continue to hold the ministry’s foot to the flame or to the fire to ensure that they do not let up.

“When our teachers go back to school, we expect that security will be in place and we have already alerted them that once these things are not in place, we will take the necessary action to ensure that they live up to their responsibility,” she stressed.

Robyn Joseph Nathaniel, Vice President of the ABUT, has asked parents to be understanding when these actions are taken, as the resources they request also benefit their children.

“I know that they don’t like to hear certain things, but the truth is that sometimes we have to look at the broader picture and it’s not just about teachers making noise for certain things, it’s about how do we improve the system,” she said.

Meanwhile, Charles said teachers returned to the first week of school on a “bittersweet” note because the expected environmental improvements in some schools had not improved.

“We speak about a 21st century environment, however our working environment does not equip us to operate in that sphere,” he remarked, following day one of the new term.

“We don’t expect the ministry to install everything in a working environment overnight or in one year, but we should see that succession as we go along,” he insisted.

“We have instructed our staff rep when there are deficiencies as it relates to daytime security personnel, certain protocols that they must observe, and based on the response that they get, they take action based on how they see fit,” he warned.

This year, and moving forward, Charles said the union will continue to educate its members of their rights and responsibilities as educators.