Teacher’s union says ending strike was gesture of ‘good faith’

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Representatives of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (A&BUT) said the suspension of their industrial action was a gesture of good faith after what could be described as a difficult period for all involved.

After nearly two weeks of industrial action and the virtual closure of schools, teachers have now decided to return to the classrooms, ending an impasse between the Education Ministry and the teacher’s union over a myriad of issues.

Minister of Education Daryll Matthew made the announcement Wednesday night.

Observer media spoke to A&BUT’s President Casroy Charles and General Secretary Sharon Kelsick yesterday about the news.

“It is always a difficulty to embark on industrial action because members could have a difference of opinion, and each day as the action unfolds something will pop up where persons become fearful, or they may become more comfortable with the action.

“As a union, we must ensure that we monitor the process, so it is done correctly and retain the traction that we had from the commencement,” Charles said.

Students have been largely out of the classroom for more than three weeks after the government was forced to extend the Easter holidays to negotiate and resolve teachers’ concerns which include school security, ex gratia payments, teacher upgrade payments, and talks over a new collective bargaining agreement.

“Some of our demands, in as much as they were met satisfactorily, they weren’t met 100 percent; we would have extended some grace as we know many of these issues take time, but we saw that the ministry did make an effort to meet us halfway,” revealed Kelsick.

School security and teacher upgrades still remain some of the outstanding issue for the union, but the General Secretary emphasised that they would be pressing the government to resolve those matters in a timely manner.

The ending of the teachers’ industrial action was heavily discussed at Cabinet level where the Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Lionel Hurst praised all sides for their efforts in ending the gridlock.