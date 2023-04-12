Teachers Union calls on education officials to move faster to address longstanding issues

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (A&BUT) continues to push for government officials to quickly address matters affecting teachers across the island as public schools remain closed until next week Monday.

The country’s education system remains largely at a standstill after the Ministry of Education announced the decision to extend Easter holidays for schools until April 17, soon after the A&BUT stated that its intention to engage in industrial action from April 11.

Yesterday, A&BUT General Secretary, Sharon Kelsick reiterated on Observer AM that these issues have been plaguing the education system for years.

She said that the government has failed to seriously address their issues, noting on Observer that there have been slow movement for months, despite the union’s patience with them.

The standstill between teachers and Ministry of Education officials revolves around issues such as school security, retroactive pay, teacher upgrades, the collective bargaining agreement and Head of Department Ex Gratia payments.

The government, in a letter to the media, said that it is working on resolving these issues with a meeting between the “Minister for Civil Service Matters and representatives of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers will take place on Tuesday 11 April [with] the proposal from the government’s negotiating team to be brought before Cabinet on Wednesday 12”.

They also noted that a “Special Upgrades Committee” will meet on April 17 to address retroactive payments.