Teacher sends out plea to help find missing student

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, Shamora James-Bailey and the distressed mother of Ziquel are urgently seeking information about the whereabouts of the young student. Ziquel was last seen around All Saints Village wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.
- Name: Ziquel
- Attire: Blue shirt, brown pants
- Location Last Seen: All Saints Village
If you have any information or have seen Ziquel, please contact Shamora James-Bailey on Facebook or reach out to his mother at 773-6223. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in reuniting Ziquel with his family.
