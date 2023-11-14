Teacher sends out plea to help find missing student

0
0
401662966 10161133289467561 6776143181496074319 n
- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, Shamora James-Bailey and the distressed mother of Ziquel are urgently seeking information about the whereabouts of the young student. Ziquel was last seen around All Saints Village wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.

  • Name: Ziquel
  • Attire: Blue shirt, brown pants
  • Location Last Seen: All Saints Village

If you have any information or have seen Ziquel, please contact Shamora James-Bailey on Facebook or reach out to his mother at 773-6223. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in reuniting Ziquel with his family.

- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × three =