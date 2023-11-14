Teacher sends out plea to help find missing student

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, Shamora James-Bailey and the distressed mother of Ziquel are urgently seeking information about the whereabouts of the young student. Ziquel was last seen around All Saints Village wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.

Name: Ziquel

Ziquel Attire: Blue shirt, brown pants

Blue shirt, brown pants Location Last Seen: All Saints Village

If you have any information or have seen Ziquel, please contact Shamora James-Bailey on Facebook or reach out to his mother at 773-6223. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in reuniting Ziquel with his family.