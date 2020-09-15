TD: Decision On Foreign-Based National Players Not Mine To Make

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The decision as to whether or not the country would seek the assistance of its foreign-based nationals for the now postponed CONCACAF leg of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be made by the association’s next coach.

This is according to technical director for the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Rolston Williams, who said the country’s next coach must play a key role in that decision.

“Well I am not the coach so I don’t determine if English players come or they don’t come, that’s going to be the coach’s responsibility in terms of whether he wants English players or not so I am not the one to really ask that question. The coach will determine where he wants to go,” he said.

FIFA recently announced that the qualifiers, originally slated to start in October, have been postponed until March 2021.

Williams, who had earlier announced that preparations could start later this year once all the necessary protocols are in place, said a number of coaches have shown interest in the post.

“There are a number of applications but the ABFA is yet to make a decision on whom the coach will be. Like I said, there are a number of coaches who have applied and we have some time to play with so in the near future I believe a coach will be selected,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda will contest Group A of the qualifiers where they will battle against El Salvador, Grenada, US Virgin Islands, and Montserrat.