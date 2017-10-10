Taylor half-century fails to gloss over batting worries

New Story

TORUBA, Trinidad (CMC) – Captain Stafanie Taylor stroked a half-century in Sunday’s practice match against Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s but West Indies Women’s batting remained a concern heading into the One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women starting Wednesday.

Opting to bat first at the Brian Lara Stadium, the Windies Women could only manage 180 for nine off 45.1 overs, with Taylor scoring 51 before retiring.

Kycia Knight chipped in with 25, wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira, 22, while Deandra Dottin got 21.

They were languishing at 76 for five before Taylor came to her side’s rescue in two productive stands.

Firstly, she put on 43 for the sixth wicket with Kycia Knight before adding a further 57 for the seventh with Aguilleira.

However, the top order failure – which was a feature of the side’s wretched campaign in last summer’s Women’s World Cup in England – will concern new head coach Henderson Springer.

Both openers Hayley Matthews (7) and Reniece Boyce (7) failed while Chedean Nation (10) and Kyshona Knight (11) also found runs elusive.

In reply, Christian Turton lashed a sparking unbeaten 80 in an unbroken opening stand with Leonardo Julien who made 26, before rain forced the match to be abandoned with the Under-19s well on course for victory on 118 without loss in the 19th over.

The match is the only warm-up prior to Wednesday’s opener also at the Brian Lara Stadium.