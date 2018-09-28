Taxi Operators Trained

Taxi Operators were given an opportunity on Thursday to learn techniques on how to change their mindset about their profession.

They participated in a Taxi Operator Training Workshop at Dutchman’s Bay.

The Coordinator of the Workshop, Ann-Marie Browne, said taxi men must begin to change the way they look at their jobs.

“We are working on helping them establish a new mindset which is in keeping with international standards because they are not just a taxi driver but a transportation service provider,” Browne said.

She added that taxi drivers need to take any things into consideration when conducting their services.

“I’m talking about even things like the weather, having umbrellas for people when it is raining,” she said.

The taxi drivers – some 35 of them – were trained in CPR, customer service and entrepreneurship.
