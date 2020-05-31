Taxi operators receive training ahead of tourism industry restart

Spread the love













With just two days to go until the island’s ports of entry are re-opened to commercial passenger movement, the Ministry of Tourism is working to prepare staff in the various sectors of the industry.

Tourism Minister, Charles Fernandez, said training has already begun for some groups including, taxi operators – in managing interactions with incoming visitors.

Fernandez also revealed that protocols have been put in place for the protection and safety of both guests and business operators, throughout the duration of their interaction.