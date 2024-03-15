Tamo FC trounce Abaya FC 6-2 in ABFA Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

A hat trick in five minutes from Jaheim Grant saw Tamo FC defeat Abaya FC six goals to two.

The two sides met in the ABFA Second Division on Wednesday at the Parham Playing Field with Adonijah Dyett scoring first in the 12th minute to give the victors a one nil advantage.

It was not too long after that Juvante Harriet found the back of the net for Abaya in the 19th minute to draw the game level one all.

However, from minute 23 to 28, it was Grant’s show as he was able to freely score three goals registering his hat trick to give Tamo FC a four one lead. De’Aundre Ralph’s successful strike in the 32nd minute helped Tamo FC to a five one lead heading into the half time break. Abaya FC was able to pull a goal back in the 84th by way of a goal from Kuen Wyre but Kevin Paul scored a minute later for Tamo FC to give them their fourth win of the season.

At Golden Grove, Tyler Isaac’s lone goal in the 15th minute saw the home side Golden Grove edge Bethesda FC one nil. Soccer Academy and Belmont FC played out to a goalless draw and Celtics defaulted to Blackburn Palace FC.