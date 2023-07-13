Talks to agree on Cancer Centre price tag continue

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Talks to agree on a value for the defunct Cancer Centre are currently underway between the government and the owner of the facility as efforts to get it reopened continue.

Attorney Hugh Marshall Jr, who represents the receiver of the centre, told Observer that neither the government nor any other party has yet made an offer for the St John’s-based centre.

The government valued the Cancer Centre at EC$6-$9 million, significantly less than the US$15 million (EC$40.5 million) that proprietor Dr Conville Browne had asked for.

The government also argued that the land on which the Cancer Centre was built was Crown land and that the centre has incurred debts of EC$6.9 million.

“The centre is under receivership by a single creditor. This creditor is in talks with other creditors. The government has approached the receiver and I cannot speak to the state of that discussion,” Marshall Jr explained.

“Neither the government or anyone else has offered any sum for the centre and no one has any sort of figure for its sale. A process to arrive at a value is being discussed but has yet to be agreed upon.”

The principals of the cancer centre, located on Queen Elizabeth Highway, informed government via a letter of the intended closure of the facility on April 30 due to lack of funds.

The government has since passed a resolution to compulsorily buy it, given the public need for its services.

The centre, originally intended for use by cancer patients across the OECS, opened on June 26 2015.

It provided radiotherapy for both private patients and those covered by the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS).

Since the centre closed its doors, many patients have expressed concerns over the possible financial implications and psychological distress of being forced to seek treatment that was previously available locally overseas.

President of cancer support group Breast Friends, Eunetta Bird, previously told Observer she was “deeply saddened” by the facility’s closure.

Bird raised concerns about the impact on patients’ mental wellbeing of having to travel overseas for radiotherapy.

She said it was a life-or-death situation that needed to be addressed urgently.

The Health Minister has assured residents that overseas travel for treatment will be a temporary measure, with costs covered by the government, and that patients will be adequately cared for.