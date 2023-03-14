‘Talk is cheap’ – Watts bemoans the plight of the agriculture industry in Parliament

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Member of Parliament for St George, Algernon Watts, gave a passionate speech outlining the plight of farmers and the country’s agriculture industry in his response to the government’s budget for 2023.

In his first speech in Parliament, Watts referred to the government’s talk of supporting the agriculture industry by saying “the ravages that we faced due to the pandemic should have taught us some lessons as it relates to food safety, food security and food sovereignty…but it is always said ‘those of us that do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it’.

“In the past, this administration has shown no meaningful effort in supporting local farmers…if we look at the government’s budget estimates for 2023…it speaks to insufficient planning, poor collaboration with critical supporting agencies…absence of agriculture policies…lack of transportation to navigate the agriculture districts…yet we pay lip service to agriculture,” he said.

Watts also spoke about the dreadful state of many farms’ access roads.

“Roads to these farms are impassable…poultry farmers are complaining [that] when they are driving coming out with their eggs, eggs ah smash-up…it is difficult for farmers to bring food to the table under these conditions,” he explained.

He added that the issue of roads also has an effect on police responses to praedial larceny.

“The Commissioner of Police [Atlee Rodney] recently said that the roads are a hindrance to the police; the police cannot get to the farms—it is not stopping the thieves—but the feeder roads are so horrible that even if somebody spots a person on your farm and they call the police, the police…don’t waste time coming,” he said.

He implored the new Minister of Agriculture Chet Greene to “do better” than his predecessors who include former minister Dean Jonas and Minister Samantha Marshall.

Watts also spoke about the water woes that have affected the farming industry, claiming that “it is so serious that many farmers are giving up…I had to go to APUA on a daily basis to water plants—that is untenable.”

He continued, “I was looking through the budget to see what they are going to do about the construction and repairs of ponds and dams…our farmers have to be paying APUA thousands of dollars to run water to the farms,” he said.

He also noted that the agricultural outstations in several areas across Antigua are “deplorable” and need “intervention from the government”.

“All it takes is the right policy in place, because you have great technicians, they are well trained…and hard workers, all they would need is a proper policy in place and the support of the government,” he told the Parliament.

Watts also called for more consultation between government agencies and farmers in decision- making relating to the sector.

He beseeched the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Agriculture Chet Greene to ensure that the ministries under his portfolio are better coordinated for the benefit of the industry.