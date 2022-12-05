Talented entrepreneur says youth should invest in themselves

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

As a young talented businesswoman, and recipient of the JCI Enterprise through Entrepreneurship Award, Odelia Deazle knows about investing in oneself and that was her message to other Antiguan and Barbudan entrepreneurs.

Speaking to Observer media, the Antiguan-born Barbudan stated that, “securing your future while doing something you absolutely love, and giving back to your community is very important.

“Invest in your future and your communal infrastructure to ensure a comforting economy for yourself and the people around you.”

Deazle, who is the founder of Barbudan Emblem—an imaginative and unique jewellery small business—spoke about how her entrepreneurial journey began.

“I developed a drive to do more after I came out of my indecisive stage pertaining to what path I wanted to take career-wise.

“But I realised that it wasn’t just a career that I wanted, I wanted to do something a bit more, something meaningful, and something that makes me joyful; challenging myself has been something that I grew to love, and despite being shy, I knew I couldn’t be that person because deep down I wanted more and letting fear take over wasn’t an option,” she expressed to Observer.

She took her drive to get out of her comfort zone to the public space, participating in pageants, debates, and oratorical competitions.

“Wherever this drive that I have is taking me, I will need to be fearless and full of confidence, so I’ve prepared and trained myself in an area that would’ve kept me back if I didn’t overcome it,” she said.

Deazle noted that she started her company from the confines of her bedroom.

“After ordering my first set of tools, I didn’t even have labels at the time and as the days went by, I sold more pieces in a week, then I invested that back into my branding.

“I quickly started putting more purpose and meaning to my business after a few weeks when I dropped my first flyer which mentioned ‘Take a piece of Barbuda with you wherever you go.’”

She said that from then on, her emblems became more intriguing as they “showcased Barbuda in a very fashionable and sentimental way.”

She also spoke about her challenges as a businesswoman.

“I had to slowly invest into the business using all the savings from my 9-5 job until Barbuda Emblem was thriving enough.

“I look at my business as if it were a person, this way, I could set boundaries and be sure to abide by them and it kept me well organised when it comes to the financial part of the business,” she explained.

Deazle also hopes to continue leaving an impact on others in her community.

“My future sits in the hands of doing the things that I love, and ensuring that it also leaves a mark of joy on the hearts of those who indulge in it,” she concluded.