‘Talent Is Not The Issue’: Sir Viv Believes In Holistic Approach To Solve Cricket Woes

By Neto Baptiste

Talent is not the issue where cricket in the region is concerned and only a holistic approach can help to solve the ills plaguing the senior West Indies men’s team.

This is the view of legendary batsman and former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards, who said that although there’s a number of issues between the board and its players, the team should be performing much better given the enormous amount of talent at its disposal.

“We have an enormous amount of talent in the region and I am not sure exactly why we are in this position at the moment because, to be fair, we should have gone clear in terms of where we’re at now, looking to compete at the highest level against the best teams in the world. That whole programme which was started earlier to recognise individuals that can take us forward, I am not seeing that at present,” he said.

“There are a lot of issues to be sorted out, moreso the individuals who want to put their heart and soul into West Indies cricket, and until we get that sort of collective environment, we will continue to see some of the things we’re seeing now,” he added.

Considered one of the most prolofic batsman to have played the game, Sir Viv asserted that although the players are the ones who go out to play, the blame must be collective as all involved are responsible.

“It is just not the players alone because the board has got to be on board as well to try and find a solution, because let’s not forget it was West Indies cricket who gave these individuals an opportunity for them to be something big in the world … so the guys have got to have a little respect for that as well,” the former player said.

“The board … if there is some ill treatment to players, they’ve got to find a way because it is not just going to take a players alone, it is going to take a collective sort of environment to get that done,” he added.

The Antiguan accepted that change will not be instant but believes it must be radical.

“The most important thing is for us to try and find the missing links and things that can maybe help to improve because it’s not going to happen overnight where these guys are going to make this drastic change. It takes a process and I guess we have to be a little patient where that is concerned, we’re going to lose before we start winning again and we’ve got to have a clear idea of exactly where we want to be and where we’d like to be in the end,” he said.

The West Indies team failed to qualify for the Super12s phase of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in October after losing unexpectedly to lower ranked teams, Scotland and Ireland, in the qualifiers. This resulted in the resignation of head coach Phil Simmons while Nicholas Pooran stepped down as white ball captain.