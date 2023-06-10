Taking our Cultural Heritage Under the Sea – Discovering the Tank Bay Shipwreck in the Dockyard

- Advertisement -

Friday June 9, 2023: Antigua and Barbuda: The Heritage Department of the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park is inviting the general public to a lecture as they present the findings surrounding the discovery of the Tank Bay Shipwreck and its Underwater Cultural Heritage Programme, located within the Dockyard.

This public lecture is being presented in partnership with East Carolina University and will focus on the importance of preserving underwater cultural heritage sites. The Heritage Department will be revealing the stories surrounding the shipwreck and the unceasing efforts of the National Park, to protect our underwater cultural resources.

This will be the second time that the Heritage Department will be making a presentation on their findings of the Tank Bay Shipwreck. Dr. Christopher Waters Manager of the Heritage Department commented that “this is a world class discovery with a compelling story tying together Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and Antigua. It is the only site of this kind ever found in the world and it is here in English Harbour.”

Parks Commissioner Ann Marie Martin remarked that “we sit on an incredible amount of history and culture on our small islands. I continue to be amazed and proud of the depth of work and research completed by the Heritage Department of the National Park. I am certain that their findings will be of huge interest to all Antiguans and Barbudans. Hearing this level of history firsthand is important for us to understand the importance of preserving and documenting our history.”

The lecture will be hosted at the Events Centre at the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park, June 15 at 6:00pm and is free to the general public.