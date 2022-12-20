Take precautions when dishing out hams and turkeys to prevent poisoning – Chief Health Inspector

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Persons distributing the Christmas hams and turkeys to residents across Antigua are being advised to take proper precautions to avoid food poisoning or other food-borne illnesses.

The warning came from Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin while speaking on the Observer AM show on Monday morning.

She explained that while she welcomes the initiative, people should be mindful of correct storage and distribution procedures to prevent recipients from getting sick.

“The idea of giving is a good one because we are all poor and we can take the money that we would have used to purchase the ham and turkey to buy other food items, and so I just want to sound a warning to them to do it the right way. We don’t want anyone to be ill,” Martin said.

“Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre cannot cope with a nation of persons going up there sick with food-borne illness outbreaks and I don’t want to know people become ill.

“This is a time to celebrate the birth of our dear Father, our Lord and Saviour, and we don’t want people to become sick,” Martin said.

The distribution of turkeys and hams in each constituency has become a standard feature of the yuletide season, as trucks stacked with the meats make the rounds in an attempt to spread Christmas cheer to residents, some of whom may not have been able to purchase those items for their families. Some critics, however, have suggested the practice is unethical in the run-up to elections.

Martin went on to give advice on how the meats should be delivered.

“They should have them in a container that keeps cold things cold, and distribute quickly, not putting them under a gallery and leaving them there. I don’t know what time the householder there would return and it would be there, thawing out at room temperature all of that time, and that’s not a good thing at all. Giving is a good thing but it is how you should do it, so we have to look at that.

“You know those large containers that fishermen keep their fish in with ice? Persons can distribute them like that,” she advised.

Residents were also given a few tips on the correct way to store and cook the meats.

Martin said storing the turkey on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator and rubbing it in salt before packing it away helps in preparation for cooking.

“When you add the salt to it you can do it up to three days prior to cooking it, and once you do that and once the heat begins to penetrate the turkey all the nice juice will begin to flow,” she explained.

“The salt would have relaxed the muscles of that turkey so the juice begins to flow and let me say, this is important, let it be grilled with both legs up in the air.”

She suggested that when cooked this way, the meat will be equally cooked instead of one side not being cooked all the way through. Overcooking leaves the turkey dry and powdery, while eating undercooked turkey can cause salmonella.

Where ham is involved, Martin recommended that the red meat be kept in the fridge until preparation time. Investing in a calibrated thermometer is also a necessity, so that while cooking it can be inserted and persons can know the internal temperature of the meat and when it should be removed.

She added that preparing the meals close to the serving time is safer as the longer the cooked food is left out, the greater the chances of bacteria forming.

Anything left out after four hours, she added, should be thrown away.