Table Tennis Team leaves for OECS Table Tennis Championships in Dominica

By Samuel Peters

The Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Team left for Dominica on Thursday to attend the 2023 OECS Championships, scheduled for that country from December 15 to 17.

The President of the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association, Charles ‘Chucky’ Bellot stated that the team has been working really hard in preparation for the tournament.

It will be Antigua and Barbuda’s first attendance after a ten-year hiatus, making it another developmental step as they work towards regaining prominence in table tennis in the sub-region.

The tournament is expected to be a learning experience for the players, as they meet their OECS counterparts who are more experienced.

He described that the energy within the team is high and that they are very eager to play. He also said that, “They will be coming up against veterans of the sport who were playing when I was playing as a teenager for Antigua and Barbuda, years ago! There are new and young players representing various countries of course, but it is clear that some territories are determined to take the crown.”

The team comprises the following players: Durand Joel Browne, Mekhi Simmons, Barrington Loague and Charles Bellot who will team up with Browne for the open doubles.

The team manager is Tritia George.