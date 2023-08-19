Table tennis association and People’s Republic of China to host tournament

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association (ABTTA) are thrilled to announce the “Friendship Paddle: China — Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Open” scheduled for September 9, 10am to 1:30pm at the Multipurpose Cultural & Exhibition Centre’s main hall.

This unique sporting event, sponsored by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, celebrates the 40-year milestone of harmonious diplomatic relations between China and Antigua and Barbuda. The event will see table tennis enthusiasts from both nations rally for victory, embodying the spirit of friendship that binds the two countries together.

One-day Open Singles Friendly Tournament: With a roster of 24 players drawn from both nations, this tournament promises thrilling matches and showcases of skill.

Round-Robin and Knockout Matches: Players will be divided into groups for initial rounds, leading to a competitive knockout phase.

The Chinese Embassy will donate table tennis boards and equipment during a special presentation segment.

There will be special remarks from Ambassador Zhang Yanling, President of the ABTTA Charles Bellot and a special guest during the opening and closing ceremonies.

The event aims to entertain and further strengthen the bonds between the two nations. In light of this, attendees can anticipate more than just a sporting event but a celebration of unity, camaraderie, and shared history.