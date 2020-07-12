Systems in place to transport CSEC students

Spread the love













The Antigua & Barbuda Transport Board has put measures in place to transport all students who will be sitting exams administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) as of Monday.

Network manager Arif Jonas told Observer that the daily pickups will commence from 7.30am Monday.

School bus drivers, who were on a break, were called out to ensure that a working schedule was in place.

Jonas said afternoon pickups will start at 11.30am.

Students will be transported to the nearest point home after both morning and afternoon exam sessions.