Symposium held at Chinese embassy highlights strong China-AB relationship

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yanling emphasised the enduring 41-year friendship between Antigua and Barbuda and The Peoples Republic of China during a recent symposium at the Chinese Embassy.

The symposium was held under the theme, the One-China Principle, and Ambassador Zhang expressed that the government of the People’s Republic of China continues to express its position of Chinese sovereignty, including sovereignty over Taiwan.

“Due to the continuation of the Chinese Civil War and the interior interference of external forces, the two sides of the Taiwan space have been locked in a certain state of protracted political confrontation, but China’s sovereignty and territory can never been divided and will never,” she said.

Antigua and Barbuda, along with many other Caribbean islands, except St Lucia, have adopted the One-China policy as the region seeks closer relationship with one of the most populous nations in the world.

Recently, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, alongside Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph, Housing Minister Maria Browne and a cadre of top officials travelled to China to discuss a number of opportunities including in the fields of medicine and communications.

Foreign Minister Chet Greene at the symposium, said that China’s economic and social contribution to Antigua and Barbuda over the years has proven the Asian nation’s loyalty to its allies.

“Forty-one years since we would have engaged in diplomatic relations between the two countries, we now have an embassy, a vision not possible without the assistance and financial support of the Chinese government.

“It shows that we are able to show growth in the relationship following a donation to the government for Barbuda of $250,000 to deal with disaster prevention and mitigation,” he expressed.