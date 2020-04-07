Swimmers mourn the loss of beloved coach Carl Joseph

People whose lives were touched by swimming coach Carl Joseph – also a well-known Observer journalist – continue to pay tribute to the 39-year-old who died unexpectedly on March 28.

Joseph coached at the Dolphin and Marlin swim clubs. He was also a founding director of the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) established in January 2013, its former public relations officer, and its immediate past vice-president of open water swimming.

The eminent radio producer and reporter founded the Marlin swim club with former partner and close friend Elisabeth Watkins.

“On behalf of the entire swimming fraternity, I would like to extend deepest sympathies to Elisabeth, his daughter Alyssa, Carl’s entire family and his loved ones,” said ABSF president Dr Derek Marshall.

“The sad and unexpected news of his passing has left everyone in a state of shock, and I ask that we all include them in our thoughts and prayers during these difficult times.”

Current ABSF president of open water swimming, Peter Wall, spoke of Joseph’s legacy.

“Carl was instrumental in keeping the discipline of open water swimming alive and well in Antigua and Barbuda,” he said.

“The Marlin swim club continues to contribute to keeping open water swimming alive and growing. His legacy in swimming is cemented in the achievements of his swimmers and the many persons who he has taught to swim. My deepest sympathies go out to his family,” Wall added.

Darren Derrick, vice-president of pool-based swimming, said, “Carl loved sports and especially the sport of swimming. The Marlin swim club remains one of few clubs specialising in open water swimming and Carl was instrumental in its successes.

“My sincere condolences to Elisabeth and Alyssa and to everyone who loved Carl. They are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Derrick added, “Carl was a passionate person. I had the opportunity to work with him outside of swimming and he approached all that he did with conviction and a sense of purpose. He will be missed.”