Sweep avoided: Stingerz force Division 1 Playoff Final to game four after convincing win

By Neto Baptiste

Northside Stingerz avoided a three-game sweep while forcing a game four in their best of five Division 1 Playoffs Final against defending champions, Flyers Basketball, after claiming a 76-58 game-three win in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) on Tuesday night.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Stingerz dominated three of four quarters, claiming the opening quarter 16-11 before Flyers clinched the second quarter 18-17. Stingerz then dominated the third and fourth quarters, outscoring Flyers 20-16 in the third and 23-13 in the fourth to record the 18 points triumph.

Jaden Andrew was the top performer for Stingerz, sinking 22 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing seven assists. Joshua Minner contributed with 16 points while Keroi Lee chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds. Jayzee Saltibus contributed on the defensive end with 13 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Xavier Meade sank 19 points and nine rebounds while Adonis Humphreys contributed with 14 points and 13 rebounds.