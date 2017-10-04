‘Suspicious death’ in Jennings

The police are investigating the “suspicious death” of Alana Lloyd, a teenage girl whose body was found slumped on the floor in her bedroom at her family’s Jennings New Extension home yesterday.

Lawmen are, according to the force’s Communications Officer Inspector Frankie Thomas, questioning her boyfriend and others as they seek answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

Inspector Thomas told OBSERVER media last night “it is being treated as a suspicious death until proven otherwise by evidence.”

Preliminary information suggests the 18-year-old was hanged. Her body was discovered at 3:30 p.m. by her mother Joy Lloyd.

Prior to being detained, the teen’s boyfriend allegedly made posts on Facebook, threatening to end his own life. A police source said the investigators are aware of the posts as well as voice recordings which are all being reviewed.

The victim’s mother, who is a teacher at the Bolans Primary School, had just returned from her job when she made the tragic discovery and had to call for an ambulance.

However, by the time the medical personnel arrived, there was nothing they could do. The young woman was officially pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m.

