Suspected shooter surrenders, charged

A charge of shooting with intent to murder has been filed against Samuel “Tapa” Livingstone who surrendered to the police on Monday. This comes days after a wanted bulletin for him was issued for allegedly shooting at Ganeal Francis at his Potters home last Thursday. According to police, Livingstone turned himself in Monday evening along with his mother Francine Shaw and the MP for St. George, Dean Jonas.

On Thursday, Francis was inside his home around 1:15 p.m. when Livingstone allegedly showed up outside and called out his name. According to police, Francis looked outside and saw the man standing there.

When their eyes met, Livingstone threatened him saying, “a dead you fi dead”. Francis then noticed that Livingstone, who is known to him, had a handgun and was pointing it in his direction. Earlier, police sources said the armed man fired two shots into Francis’s home, and both bullets pierced the wall on the eastern side of the house, and exited on the opposite side.

Two spent shells were recovered from the scene, but the shooter, who was dressed all in black, was long gone by the time the Special Services Unit (SSU) responded to the report of the incident.