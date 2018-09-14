Suspect still being questioned over killing

September 14, 2018

Eian “Teiley” Simon, a suspect being questioned for murder, remained in police custody up to last night without charge as lawmen continue to probe the stabbing death of Kemoy Leslie.

Simon, a Jennings resident, was handed over to the police moments after a fight between him and Leslie escalated.
That fight ended with the latter being stabbed in the chest Wednesday night.

While Leslie was rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre, Simon’s family reportedly decided to turn him over to lawmen and they did so.

Not long afterwards, they got news that Leslie, who also lived at Jennings, had succumbed to his injuries.

The incident, reported to the Johnson’s Point Police Station, occurred in the usually quiet community of Jennings some time after 7 p.m.
