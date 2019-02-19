Suspect shot during drug bust operation

A man who was shot in the leg while, allegedly trying to escape from a law enforcement agency during a counter narcotics operation in Bolans yesterday, is now in stable condition.

Kenroy Marshall, 37, was receiving medical

care at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre up to last evening, and the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) confirmed that his injury was not life threatening.

Shortly after midday yesterday, personnel from the ONDCP who were on a stakeout in Bolans, in search of Marshall and other suspects, reportedly opened fire on the vehicle in which Marshall was travelling.

Head of the ONDCP, retired Lieutenant Colonel Edward Croft, divulged very little details about the operation when contacted yesterday afternoon.

He said it was still “an active operation” and he confirmed that a quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle Marshall was driving.

It is alleged that the suspect attempted to drive the vehicle into the officers to escape. But, after he was shot and the vehicle came to a halt, a search yielded several pounds of marijuana. Croft said that the exact quantity was not known at the time of the interview with OBSERVER media.

He also said that none of the ONDCP personnel had suffered injuries, to the best of his knowledge at the time, but more would be known once the operation was completed.

According to the ONDCP boss, his staff summoned Emergency Medical Services to take the injured suspect to the hospital. When Marshall left the scene, he was alert and stable.

Marshall became known nationally in December 2012 when a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the October 2012 killings of Dominican-born Dermouth “Alix” Rivere and Alwin Robin in Antigua.

He was never charged with murder, but was instead accused of escaping lawful custody and failing to report to immigration upon arrival in Antigua after he fled from Montserrat police who found him in that country and escorted him back to Antigua.

The charges were subsequently dismissed.