Suspect detained in English Harbour stabbing

A 28-year-old man from Dutchman’s Bay is said to be on the mend following a close call early Saturday morning when witnesses reported to police that he was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack.

Police reports indicate that at about 4 a.m., on Saturday, while leaving an establishment, in the dockyard, 28-year-old Roscoe Bloomfield was stabbed in the neck with a broken glass bottle by an assailant who was believed to be heavily intoxicated.

Bloomfield was reportedly driving a car when the attacker threw wine into the vehicle. Bloomfield and one of his passengers exited the car and an argument reportedly ensued, during which the suspect is alleged to have committed the crime. People rushed to Bloomfield’s aid while his assailant fled the scene.

The alleged assailant was described as a white male, believed to be in his late 20s or 30s, medium built with dark blond hair, and about 5 feet, 10 inches in height.

The attack happened in a parking lot. Bloomfield was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Police have since detained a 30-year-old national of Israel in connection with the attack in English Harbour.

The suspect was apprehended in the area several hours after the incident and was questioned by law enforcement officers about his alleged attack on Bloomfield.

The suspect will likely be charged with attempted murder or wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.