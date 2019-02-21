Suspect detained in Deep Water Harbour drug bust

Another drug bust, this time by the police, has resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man who was expected to be charged late yesterday.

The police detained the Sutherlands resident after discovering 41 sealed cans which actually contained cannabis instead of the items the labels indicated were inside.

The cans were in a barrel that was to be picked up from the Deep Water Harbour.

Officers from the Narcotics Department seized the contraband weighing five pounds and said to be worth $20,000.

Earlier this week, Customs Officer Desmond Lewis was charged with drug possession and intent to supply one pound of cannabis to others.

He was arrested during an operation in Golden Grove on Monday by the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP).

Another suspect, Laurie Kenroy Marshall, who tried to evade the law enforcement agency during the same operation on Monday, was shot in the leg and is in custody.

Four packages of cannabis were also found aboard the same vehicle in which he tried to flee when the ONDCP cornered him in Bolans.