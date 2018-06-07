Supporters protest, Wehner’s court case adjourned

A handful of supporters of George Wehner protested outside the High Court yesterday as the United Progressive Party (UPP) caretaker for St. George Constituency appeared in a civil matter.

Wehner appeared in court in relation to proceedings initiated by his legal team against the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police after he was charged in connection with a video in which violence is implied.

But, five of Wehner’s supporters told OBSERVER media that Wehner is being prosecuted for his expression.

Bernard Henry, who led the action outside the High Court, had this to say: “This is injustice being carried out on George “The Warrior” Wehner by the court of Antigua and Barbuda. If George is guilty of expression — because that is what it is — it was an expression during the election campaign. He had never personally threatened anyone and had no intention to do so; however, he has been threatened,” Henry said.

He contends that should Wehner be found guilty of any offence then all of the region and the world committed an offence when they expressed themselves freely.

Attorney Leon Chaku Symister told OBSERVER media that his client

was charged under the Electronic Crimes Act, based on a video of him promoting his radio programme In the Trenches.

Symister said the legal team filed an application in the court and submissions were also filed. Yesterday, the matter was adjourned for a date to be fixed for trial.

The attorney is challenging the constitutionality of section 4 1 A and 4 1 B of the Electronic Crimes Act, under which Wehner has been charged.

A year ago, Wehner was summoned to court on charges in connection with the campaign video which depicted government officials, including Prime Minister Gaston Browne, as bullseye targets.

In total, Wehner faces 28 charges – two for each of the 14 people who were targeted in the video. The charges are intimidation and and threatening to kill.