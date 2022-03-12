Superyacht Challenge sees fleet tackling high winds

Beautiful 126ft superyacht Rebecca was seen tackling heavy winds on Thursday, the first day of the Superyacht Challenge currently underway in English Harbour.

Conditions were challenging as the wind gusted over 25 knots.

Racing continues off the south coast of Antigua today and Sunday. Prime viewing spots include Shirley Heights Lookout.

The annual event sees yachts measuring 80ft or more taking part in a friendly but thrilling regatta, attracting sailors from across the world.

Hosted by the Admiral’s Inn and Antigua Rigging in association with the National Parks Authority, this year’s challenge has once again proved very popular with a magnificent fleet of vessels taking part.

Designed to be solely for the pleasure of superyacht owners, their guests and crew, the yachts are taking part in four days of high-energy racing. (Photo by Edwin Gifford)