Superyacht Challenge draws to a spirited close 

The final race of the 2023 Superyacht Challenge was held off the south coast of Antigua on Sunday. Now in its 12th edition, the Challenge is an exciting, friendly event, designed to be solely for the pleasure of superyacht owners, their guests and crew.

Yachts of more than 80ft were invited to take part in four days of races which start and finish at English Harbour, following routes determined each day according to prevailing conditions.

The Gosnell Trophy is awarded as the overall prize. This year’s winner was John McMonigall’s Oyster 82 Zig Zag. Racing for the seventh regatta in a row, Zig Zag has now won the Gosnell Trophy on two occasions.

Regatta Series Winner was the 121ft Dykstra sloop Action (Photo by Claire Matches) Zig Zag lift the Gosnell Trophy (Photo by Claire Matches)

“I feel quite emotional to tell you the truth,” commented Zig Zag’s John McMonigall. “I thought winning it last time was emotional and that was it, but to win again with this lovely friendly crew when we are laughing non-stop is just fantastic.”

Scoring two race wins after time correction, the regatta series winner was the 121ft Dykstra sloop Action. The afterguard included two of Britain’s most decorated sailors, Ian Walker and Shirley Robertson.

“We are pleased with how we sailed; we are a crew that’s largely been together since 2016 so we were not starting from the very beginning each time and we felt quite quickly we were in our stride,” said Action’s Shirley Robertson.

“It was good racing; we were all pretty close together and the results were tight in the end. We thoroughly enjoyed the regatta,” she added.