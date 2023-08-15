Supervisor of Elections urges young parliamentarians to ignore naysayers ahead of joint debate

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

As young people from Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat prepare to debate issues of immigration and regional integration today, the parliamentarians received words of encouragement from government officials.

The Youth Parliamentarians first met with the members of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC), to include the Chairman John Jarvis and Supervisor of Elections Ian Hughes, who spoke about the values of youth voices in shaping policy.

“The Youth Parliament reminds me very much of the Junior Elections Professionals Initiative which comes under the ambit of the Commonwealth where young people from across the 54 countries gather together to share their ideas, their experiences of the electoral processes and what they would like to see in another five, 10 years,” Hughes stated.

“And like you, we had the opportunity in voicing our concerns, asking questions, writing documents, debating vigorously so as to ensure that our point is made, that ideas are ventilated and heard.”

The Supervisor of Elections also noted the number of young women present at the meeting, highlighting it was important for women to feel empowered to get involved in the electoral process, ultimately vying for the highest political offices in society.

“What we would like to see is women in politics; women stepping up to the plate—we know it is difficult [and] there are so many criticisms, there are a number of scenarios … where [people] would gender up the issues. However, my advice is do not be dissuaded by the negatives that you will hear.

“You do not need anyone’s affirmations, you do not need anyone’s approval for you to be part of the political discourse within our societies, so let your integrity speak for itself,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of ABEC commended the youth parliamentarians for their work in putting on a Joint Youth Debate.

The Youth Parliamentarians would have quizzed the Commission on the need for boundary changes, electoral reform and the increasing the number of young people involved in the voting process.

Additionally, the Youth Parliamentarians met with Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin where they took the time to share the resolutions which they would be debating and posed questions.

The AG firstly spoke about the importance of youth “carrying the baton” and causing change in their own islands.

He also stated that youth need to continue to pursue further regional integration goals and Benjamin discussed with them the asylum process and the need for legislative change.

He noted that the situation regarding Cameroonian migrants would have informed the government of the need for updating the asylum laws in each of the territories.

During their debate, the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB), the Montserrat National Youth Parliament, and the St Kitts and Nevis Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) will be calling for the further integration of the islands in the Eastern Caribbean and for greater efforts to ensure the integrity of the region’s immigration systems.