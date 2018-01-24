Supermarket manager pleads guilty to gun and ammo charge

Curt Michael, a wellknown manager of the Bargain Centre Supermarket has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and matching ammunition. Michael appeared before Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court after being charged over the weekend.

The accused was remanded into custody until today when he will be sentenced for the crimes he admitted to. The police report states that Michael, of Gambles Terrace was driving his vehicle on Christian Street in Grays Farm on Saturday night when officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and the Narcotics and K-9 units stopped his vehicle and he consented to a search.

During the search, a semi-automatic pistol and several rounds of ammunition were found, and the supermarket supervisor was taken into custody. Michael was taken away by police, while, a wrecker was used to transport his vehicle to the police station for further examination. The accused is being represented by attorney Lawrence Daniel.