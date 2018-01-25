Supermarket manager fined $20K for illegal gun

Curt Michael walked out for the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court with $20,000 less to his name, after a magistrate fined him on illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges.

Yesterday, Joanne Walsh, the chief magistrate, fined the Bargain Centre Supermarket manager $10,000 on each charge to be paid forthwith or he would have to spend a year behind bars at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Lawrence Daniel, the attorney for the accused, told the court, during pre-sentence mitigation, that Michael had applied for a gun licence back in 2014, after he and his boss were robbed of more than $400,000 by gunmen. During that incident, shots were reportedly fired.

However, no evidence of the claim that a gun application was on file for Michael was presented to the court.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
