Supermarket apologises for ‘offensive doll’

Spread the love













Owners of XPZ supermarket have posted a public apology on their social media page regarding a doll that has since been removed from the store’s shelves.

Residents complained that the black doll with red lipstick, curly hair and a strange facial expression depicted a level of racism and was insulting.

Some residents also threatened to boycott the establishment which is located on Factory Road.

The company has since apologised for what it says was “a mistake that has brought bad mood to its friends”.

The company said it sincerely apologises and respects the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

XPZ said in the post the company did not have any racist intentions but that it works with everyone, and accepts everyone’s opinions.