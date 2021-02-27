Super 40 Final, Third Place Matches Bumped From Sir Viv

International cricket is slated for the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in March when the Sir Lanka series comes to Antigua.

By Neto Baptiste

The final and third place matches in the State Insurance Corporation (SIC) Super 40 Competition slated for this weekend, have been bumped from the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Jennings were slated to take on New Winthorpes Lions on Saturday, while CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles were set to face defending champions Anderson E Carty Empire Nation in Sunday’s final both at the International venue.

The third place match has since been moved to Jennings while the final will be played in Bethesda.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, said that at the end of the day, the executive decided to take the matches back into the communities.

“The reality is that if we did not go to the Sir Viv Richards cricket stadium then the venues would have been what they are now, because Bethesda would have ended up in the top spot, and Jennings would have ended up in the second spot and usually, those are the teams that host those matches,” he said.

“At the end of the day we have been playing the tournament throughout the communities and the executive thought it would have been a reasonably good idea to give the four top teams an opportunity to play at the premier venue. We know that the pitches there have been playing very good and we just felt that if the four teams had an opportunity to play there that it would bring out the best in the players and have a good ending to the tournament,” he added.

Rodney said that a number of factors played against the venue being able to host the matches.

“I think the bottom line issue is remedial work that is supposed to be done at the venue, and we just have to accept that because there is a lot of cricket to be played like the Sri Lanka tour with three T20s at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, and then you have three one day matches at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket stadium, along with two Test matches, and they have had some issues for a little bit,” he said.

“There are also some matches to be played, so on Friday you would have had the fifth place match and then you would have had ABCA’s two 40 over matches on Saturday and Sunday,” the cricket boss added.

A number of players, including former West Indies and Leeward Islands cricketer Gavin Tonge, said they were looking forward to playing at the stadium. Both matches are scheduled to start at 9:30 am.